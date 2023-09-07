RBC Capital Reiterates Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.07% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is 18.47. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.07% from its latest reported closing price of 14.31.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy is 3,387MM, an increase of 10.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEN is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 263,313K shares. The put/call ratio of PTEN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,598K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,815K shares, representing a decrease of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 13,640K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,702K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 5.31% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 7,175K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 19.18% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,776K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 6.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,205K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,644K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 11.84% over the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Background Information

Patterson-UTI Energy Background Information

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.

