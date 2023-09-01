RBC Capital Reiterates Pagerduty (PD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.90% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagerduty is 32.18. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $38.96. The average price target represents an increase of 24.90% from its latest reported closing price of 25.76.

The projected annual revenue for Pagerduty is 467MM, an increase of 15.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagerduty. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD is 0.22%, a decrease of 20.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 107,762K shares. The put/call ratio of PD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 10,380K shares representing 11.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,830K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 34.63% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,201K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,716K shares, representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,592K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 40.72% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,592K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 33.45% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 4,207K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares, representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 32.30% over the last quarter.

Pagerduty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagerDuty, Inc. is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more.

