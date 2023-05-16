RBC Capital Reiterates Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owl Rock Capital is 15.02. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.64% from its latest reported closing price of 12.99.

The projected annual revenue for Owl Rock Capital is 1,430MM, an increase of 8.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owl Rock Capital. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCC is 1.20%, an increase of 15.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 181,660K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCC is 4.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Regents Of The University Of California holds 25,337K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,041K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCC by 100,154.53% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E holds 22,751K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,768K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCC by 74.03% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,978K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Brown University holds 6,339K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Owl Rock Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2020, ORCC had investments in 110 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $9.9 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $23.7 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020.

Key filings for this company:

