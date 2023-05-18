RBC Capital Reiterates New Relic (NEWR) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.24% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Relic is 83.64. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.24% from its latest reported closing price of 83.84.

The projected annual revenue for New Relic is 1,079MM, an increase of 21.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Relic. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWR is 0.44%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 63,037K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWR is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HMI Capital Management holds 5,059K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 3,517K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,118K shares, representing a decrease of 45.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 29.83% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 3,212K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,245K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 81.43% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,110K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 13.04% over the last quarter.

New Relic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software.

Key filings for this company:

