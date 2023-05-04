RBC Capital Reiterates National Retail Properties (NNN) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.62% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Retail Properties is 50.22. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from its latest reported closing price of 43.43.

The projected annual revenue for National Retail Properties is 803MM, an increase of 2.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 867 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Retail Properties. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNN is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 184,723K shares. The put/call ratio of NNN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 10,020K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares, representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,546K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 41.70% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,899K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,977K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 2.18% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 5,775K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,727K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 1.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,520K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 6.86% over the last quarter.

National Retail Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

