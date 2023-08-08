RBC Capital Reiterates Mosaic (MOS) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is 43.13. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.43% from its latest reported closing price of 41.70.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is 16,841MM, an increase of 0.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOS is 0.24%, a decrease of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 345,181K shares. The put/call ratio of MOS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 44,563K shares representing 13.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,556K shares, representing an increase of 49.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 100.35% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 20,557K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,702K shares, representing an increase of 23.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 30.90% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 10,667K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing an increase of 83.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 431.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,414K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,350K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 2.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,945K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,871K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Mosaic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.

