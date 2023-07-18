RBC Capital Reiterates Mind Medicine (MNMD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mind Medicine. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNMD is 0.06%, a decrease of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.00% to 4,150K shares. The put/call ratio of MNMD is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,043K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 15.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 558K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 31.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 340K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 61.14% over the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 244K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 232K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 28.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 69.57% over the last quarter.

Mind Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mind Medicine Inc., also known as MindMed, is a New York-based psychedelic medicine biotech company that develops psychedelic-inspired medicines known as psychoplastogens and therapies to address addiction and mental illness.

