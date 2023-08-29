RBC Capital Reiterates MFA Financial (MFA) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MFA Financial is 12.80. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.87% from its latest reported closing price of 10.86.

The projected annual revenue for MFA Financial is 211MM, an increase of 50.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

MFA Financial Declares $0.35 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $10.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.50%, the lowest has been 5.22%, and the highest has been 44.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.27 (n=216).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -117.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFA Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFA is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 65,234K shares. The put/call ratio of MFA is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,341K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares, representing a decrease of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,157K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,103K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,771K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing an increase of 83.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 4,816.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,631K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 6.72% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,324K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 9.04% over the last quarter.

MFA Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

