RBC Capital Reiterates Mercer International (MERC) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.32% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercer International is 8.77. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.32% from its latest reported closing price of 8.49.

The projected annual revenue for Mercer International is 2,225MM, an increase of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercer International. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 9.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MERC is 0.24%, a decrease of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 61,819K shares. The put/call ratio of MERC is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 16,480K shares representing 24.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 3,647K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Atlas FRM holds 3,150K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares, representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 13.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,856K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Boundary Creek Advisors holds 2,340K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 69.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 350.28% over the last quarter.

Mercer International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Mercer International Inc., there are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. It's a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber.

