RBC Capital Reiterates Mercer International (MERC) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercer International is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.73% from its latest reported closing price of 9.12.

The projected annual revenue for Mercer International is 2,225MM, an increase of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

Mercer International Declares $0.08 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $9.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 8.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercer International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MERC is 0.17%, a decrease of 42.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.56% to 60,338K shares. The put/call ratio of MERC is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 16,480K shares representing 24.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,991K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Atlas FRM holds 2,200K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 90.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 586.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,004K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing an increase of 25.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 23.16% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 1,901K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mercer International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Mercer International Inc., there are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. It's a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber.

