RBC Capital Reiterates Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.70% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medical Properties Trust is 10.91. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 106.70% from its latest reported closing price of 5.28.

The projected annual revenue for Medical Properties Trust is 1,574MM, an increase of 7.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

Medical Properties Trust Declares $0.15 Dividend

On August 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2023 will receive the payment on October 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $5.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.85%, the lowest has been 4.42%, and the highest has been 16.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 981 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPW is 0.16%, a decrease of 12.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 516,122K shares. The put/call ratio of MPW is 2.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 46,120K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 98.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 7,489.27% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,280K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,715K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 26.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,672K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,507K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 4.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 18,149K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,479K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 5.98% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,447K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,639K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Medical Properties Trust Background Information

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 430 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

