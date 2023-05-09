RBC Capital Reiterates Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Main Street Capital is 44.03. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from its latest reported closing price of 41.17.

The projected annual revenue for Main Street Capital is 459MM, an increase of 9.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

Main Street Capital Declares $0.18 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023 received the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $41.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.32%, the lowest has been 5.54%, and the highest has been 17.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Main Street Capital. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAIN is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.25% to 16,761K shares. The put/call ratio of MAIN is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,353K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 18.80% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,023K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,257K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 0.69% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 669K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 665K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Main Street Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Main Street is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides 'one stop' financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ('MSC Adviser'), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for third parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

