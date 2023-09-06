RBC Capital Reiterates Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.93% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kodiak Gas Services is 24.77. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 37.93% from its latest reported closing price of 17.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ion Asset Management holds 1,600K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,460K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 1,380K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company.

Zimmer Partners holds 1,300K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,130K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

