RBC Capital Reiterates Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P (KMI) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P (NYSE:KMI) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.92% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P is 20.73. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.92% from its latest reported closing price of 17.29.

The projected annual revenue for Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P is 19,706MM, an increase of 4.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMI is 0.43%, a decrease of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 1,507,504K shares. The put/call ratio of KMI is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 62,349K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,304K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 8.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,187K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,089K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 8.88% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 56,853K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,256K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,161K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,726K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,255K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,578K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Kinder Morgan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke.

