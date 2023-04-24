RBC Capital Reiterates Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is 310.99. The forecasts range from a low of 269.67 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.59% from its latest reported closing price of 300.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is 7,158MM, an increase of 11.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.54%, an increase of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 343,130K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,875K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,527K shares, representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 18.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,745K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,649K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,629K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,331K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 34.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,169K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,597K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,016K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 26.22% over the last quarter.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

See all Intuitive Surgical regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.