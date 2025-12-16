RBC Capital Reiterates International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of International General Insurance Holdings (NasdaqCM:IGIC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.46% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for International General Insurance Holdings is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.46% from its latest reported closing price of $25.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International General Insurance Holdings is 712MM, an increase of 35.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in International General Insurance Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGIC is 0.23%, an increase of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 11,257K shares. The put/call ratio of IGIC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 3,174K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,241K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 7.48% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 1,100K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust holds 858K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing an increase of 17.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 1.72% over the last quarter.

PENNX - Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Investment Class holds 713K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares , representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 6.20% over the last quarter.

