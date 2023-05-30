RBC Capital Reiterates IHS Holding (IHS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for IHS Holding is 16.58. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 109.54% from its latest reported closing price of 7.91.

The projected annual revenue for IHS Holding is 2,121MM, an increase of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in IHS Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHS is 0.40%, an increase of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 42,007K shares. The put/call ratio of IHS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Korea Investment holds 21,667K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,019K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,405K shares, representing a decrease of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 67.95% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 999K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 989K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 840K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 22.39% over the last quarter.

IHS Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, with more than 30,200 towers across nine markets as of June 30, 2021. IHS Towers continues to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and Kuwait.

