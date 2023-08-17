RBC Capital Reiterates IGM Biosciences (IGMS) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 337.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for IGM Biosciences is 32.23. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 337.93% from its latest reported closing price of 7.36.

The projected annual revenue for IGM Biosciences is 6MM, an increase of 234.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGM Biosciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGMS is 0.04%, a decrease of 26.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.89% to 21,760K shares. The put/call ratio of IGMS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,231K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing an increase of 34.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,157K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 26.81% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,972K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,334K shares, representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 47.04% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,510K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 11.90% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,204K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 23.72% over the last quarter.

IGM Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

