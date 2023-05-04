RBC Capital Reiterates Henry (JACK) & Associates (JKHY) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Henry (JACK) & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Henry (JACK) & Associates is 177.89. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.61% from its latest reported closing price of 157.97.

The projected annual revenue for Henry (JACK) & Associates is 2,134MM, an increase of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

Henry (JACK) & Associates Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $157.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry (JACK) & Associates. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKHY is 0.39%, an increase of 30.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 77,192K shares. The put/call ratio of JKHY is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,779K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares, representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 34.67% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,914K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 47.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,220K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 9.27% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,916K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,702K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates Background Information

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

