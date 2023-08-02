RBC Capital Reiterates Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Services Group is 16.73. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 32.66% from its latest reported closing price of 12.61.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Services Group is 1,745MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Services Group. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCSG is 0.13%, an increase of 15.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 84,799K shares. The put/call ratio of HCSG is 6.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,388K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,491K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,141K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 6.06% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 3,466K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares, representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 2,736K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,261K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. Headquartered in Bensalem, PA with strategically-located regional and district operations around the country, Healthcare Services Group provides housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients within the healthcare market.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

