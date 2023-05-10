RBC Capital Reiterates GrafTech International (EAF) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for GrafTech International is 5.93. The forecasts range from a low of 3.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.90% from its latest reported closing price of 4.15.

The projected annual revenue for GrafTech International is 988MM, a decrease of 6.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrafTech International. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAF is 0.37%, an increase of 188.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 263,156K shares. The put/call ratio of EAF is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 63,828K shares representing 24.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 17,239K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,615K shares, representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 41.13% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 15,013K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,608K shares, representing an increase of 29.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 44.30% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 8,534K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,096K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 92,464.83% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 8,291K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GrafTech International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

