RBC Capital Reiterates GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is 7.02. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 46.20% from its latest reported closing price of 4.80.

The projected annual revenue for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is 799MM, an increase of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoodRx Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDRX is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.92% to 137,678K shares. The put/call ratio of GDRX is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 84,701K shares representing 21.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,319K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares, representing an increase of 60.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 134.60% over the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 3,532K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,272K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA holds 2,443K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 0.59% over the last quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Background Information

GoodRx Holdings Background Information

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that provides price comparison tool for prescriptions. The Company provides GoodRx platform, which aggregates and analyzes pricing data from a number of different sources. Its platform also provides access to medication savings programs, medical provider consultations and lab tests through its telehealth offerings, HeyDoctor and the GoodRx Telehealth Marketplace, and other healthcare related content. Its prescription offering provides price comparisons and negotiated prices on prescriptions. Its subscription offerings provide consumers and their families with access to lower prescription prices on select medications in select pharmacies for a monthly or annual subscription fee. Its pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions offering provides advertising and integrated consumer affordability solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

