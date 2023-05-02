RBC Capital Reiterates Getty Realty (GTY) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Getty Realty is 36.52. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.39% from its latest reported closing price of 33.08.

The projected annual revenue for Getty Realty is 174MM, an increase of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

Getty Realty Declares $0.43 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $33.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.10%, the lowest has been 4.15%, and the highest has been 8.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getty Realty. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 8.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTY is 0.17%, an increase of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.01% to 43,638K shares. The put/call ratio of GTY is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,963K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,766K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,772K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 4.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,266K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 24.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 25.27% over the last quarter.

Getty Realty Background Information

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust ('REIT') in the United States specializing in the acquisition, ownership, leasing, financing and redevelopment of convenience stores, gasoline stations and other automotive-related and retail real estate, including express car washes, automotive service centers, automotive parts retailers and select other properties. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 901 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

