RBC Capital Reiterates General Dynamics (GD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Dynamics is 266.44. The forecasts range from a low of 220.18 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from its latest reported closing price of 222.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for General Dynamics is 43,301MM, an increase of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.43.

General Dynamics Declares $1.32 Dividend

On June 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share ($5.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.32 per share.

At the current share price of $222.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.43%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2437 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GD is 0.40%, a decrease of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 277,750K shares. The put/call ratio of GD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,289K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,288K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 16,507K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,469K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,884K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,909K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 87.19% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,895K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,664K shares, representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,787K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,730K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 16.58% over the last quarter.

General Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.