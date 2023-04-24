RBC Capital Reiterates Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan is 46.75. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.87% from its latest reported closing price of 39.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Freeport-McMoRan is 22,165MM, an increase of 2.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $39.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 3.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=193).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.43%, an increase of 15.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 1,345,293K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 80,587K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,187K shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 44.79% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 53,321K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 25.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,469K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,583K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 42,599K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,516K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 48.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,042K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,417K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at 'fcx.com.'

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.