RBC Capital Reiterates Ford Motor (F) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is 14.53. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.57% from its latest reported closing price of 12.05.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is 154,988MM, a decrease of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

Ford Motor Declares $0.15 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $12.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=149).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.21%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 2,215,402K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 152,156K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 51.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,565K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,282K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93,569K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,360K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 84,734K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,407K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 21.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 72,311K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,775K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

