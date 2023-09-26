RBC Capital Reiterates FMC (FMC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of FMC (NYSE:FMC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.08% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for FMC is 116.21. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 71.08% from its latest reported closing price of 67.93.

The projected annual revenue for FMC is 6,077MM, an increase of 13.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.42.

FMC Declares $0.58 Dividend

On July 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share ($2.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.58 per share.

At the current share price of $67.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.87%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 4.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1406 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMC is 0.25%, a decrease of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 125,491K shares. The put/call ratio of FMC is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,247K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,431K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,260K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 401.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,884K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 21.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,977K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 21.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,958K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 141.77% over the last quarter.

FMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe.

