RBC Capital Reiterates Flywire (FLYW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.13% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flywire is 39.52. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 35.13% from its latest reported closing price of 29.25.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire is 361MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 14.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.30%, a decrease of 27.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.85% to 128,550K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 10,636K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,414K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,732K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,069K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,025K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 1.56% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 3,777K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,371K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares, representing an increase of 27.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 47.47% over the last quarter.

Flywire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. Flywire supports 2,250+ clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices.

