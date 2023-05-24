RBC Capital Reiterates Evolent Health Inc - (EVH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Evolent Health Inc - (NYSE:EVH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.99% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health Inc - is 48.20. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 50.99% from its latest reported closing price of 31.92.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health Inc - is 1,695MM, an increase of 14.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.34%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.49% to 131,679K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,561K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,358K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,804K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 3,375K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,177K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,343K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares, representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 88.28% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,896K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Evolent Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

