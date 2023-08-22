RBC Capital Reiterates Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - (EL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - (NYSE:EL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.72% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is 233.48. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 54.72% from its latest reported closing price of 150.90.

The projected annual revenue for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is 18,791MM, an increase of 18.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2041 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. -. This is a decrease of 154 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.36%, a decrease of 21.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 227,724K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 7,491K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,074K shares, representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,462K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,329K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 5,419K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,428K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 22.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,406K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,346K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,868K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,722K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 91.80% over the last quarter.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

