RBC Capital Reiterates EQT (EQT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of EQT (NYSE:EQT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for EQT is 43.22. The forecasts range from a low of 12.93 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 24.05% from its latest reported closing price of 34.84.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is 10,848MM, a decrease of 4.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.98.

EQT Declares $0.15 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $34.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 2.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1445 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an increase of 142 owner(s) or 10.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQT is 0.42%, a decrease of 21.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 404,354K shares. The put/call ratio of EQT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,822K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 13,173K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,807K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 12,191K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,473K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 13.60% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 11,450K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,574K shares, representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 29.18% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 10,625K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company.

EQT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The company is dedicated to responsibly developing its world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way it produces environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. The company has a longstanding commitment to the safety of its employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of the overall environmental footprint. Its values are evident in the way EQT operates and in how interacts each day - trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all the company does.

