RBC Capital Reiterates Energizer Holdings (ENR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.95% from its latest reported closing price of 35.62.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is 3,038MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

Energizer Holdings Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $35.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.13%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.31% to 73,943K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,006K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,743K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 4,037K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,784K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,443K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 20.35% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,804K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 22.27% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2,198K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

