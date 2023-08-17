RBC Capital Reiterates Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.60% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is 98.96. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.60% from its latest reported closing price of 78.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is 5,940MM, an increase of 5.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2079 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 583,920K shares. The put/call ratio of EW is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 25,759K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,742K shares, representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 20.35% over the last quarter.

DCFFX - Destinations Core Fixed Income Fund Class I holds 20,675K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 20,512K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,445K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 8.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,840K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,800K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,708K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,220K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 88.32% over the last quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences is driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.