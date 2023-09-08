RBC Capital Reiterates Ecolab (ECL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.97% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is 202.04. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.97% from its latest reported closing price of 182.07.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is 15,055MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.40%, an increase of 6.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 234,560K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,946K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,327K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,997K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,940K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 4.80% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,768K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,905K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,898K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,782K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 5,218K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ecolab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

