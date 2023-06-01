RBC Capital Reiterates Ecolab (ECL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is 182.53. The forecasts range from a low of 164.63 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of 165.05.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is 15,055MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.03.

Ecolab Declares $0.53 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $165.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2003 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.37%, a decrease of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 235,305K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,327K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,231K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 84.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,940K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,795K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,905K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,782K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,287K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,277K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Ecolab Background Information

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

