RBC Capital Reiterates Duke Energy (DUK) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.75% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy is $132.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.75% from its latest reported closing price of $127.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy is 29,090MM, a decrease of 5.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUK is 0.38%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 640,431K shares. The put/call ratio of DUK is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,991K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,063K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,563K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,684K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,365K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Laurel Wealth Advisors holds 17,669K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 99.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 26.71% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 17,175K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,108K shares , representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 86.78% over the last quarter.

