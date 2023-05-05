RBC Capital Reiterates Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Driven Brands Holdings is 39.27. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.84% from its latest reported closing price of 28.91.

The projected annual revenue for Driven Brands Holdings is 2,320MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Driven Brands Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRVN is 0.25%, a decrease of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 90,211K shares. The put/call ratio of DRVN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,919K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646K shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,591K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,641K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,957K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 10.01% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,715K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing an increase of 17.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management Ii holds 2,693K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Driven Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,100 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

