RBC Capital Reiterates DocuSign (DOCU) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.78% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocuSign is 67.13. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.78% from its latest reported closing price of 52.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DocuSign is 2,752MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1150 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocuSign. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCU is 0.16%, a decrease of 14.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 178,601K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCU is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polen Capital Management holds 8,474K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,480K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 17.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,271K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 18.44% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,189K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,747K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 55.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 315.56% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,689K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,642K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 15.02% over the last quarter.

DocuSign Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.