RBC Capital Reiterates Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is 170.68. The forecasts range from a low of 138.37 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.46% from its latest reported closing price of 150.43.

The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is 9,751MM, an increase of 25.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANG is 0.39%, a decrease of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 189,308K shares. The put/call ratio of FANG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,258K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,509K shares, representing an increase of 59.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 65.58% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 7,941K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 6.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,679K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 3.08% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 5,282K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,711K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares, representing a decrease of 15.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

