RBC Capital Reiterates CoStar Group (CSGP) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of CoStar Group (NasdaqGS:CSGP) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.48% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CoStar Group is $98.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.48% from its latest reported closing price of $77.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CoStar Group is 3,228MM, an increase of 10.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,702 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoStar Group. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGP is 0.41%, an increase of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 538,592K shares. The put/call ratio of CSGP is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 19,680K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,033K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 18,647K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,008K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 6.22% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,602K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,809K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 25.49% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,819K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,670K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 10.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,579K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,333K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 7.80% over the last quarter.

