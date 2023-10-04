RBC Capital Reiterates Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.30% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from its latest reported closing price of 19.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial is 19,494MM, a decrease of 16.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

Corebridge Financial Declares $0.23 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $19.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.76%, the lowest has been 4.06%, and the highest has been 9.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=48).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 19.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBG is 0.19%, an increase of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.72% to 246,479K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 62,648K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,855K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 54.88% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,910K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares, representing an increase of 78.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 387.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,144K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,725K shares, representing an increase of 33.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 247.95% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,896K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares, representing an increase of 80.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 459.62% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,038K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.