RBC Capital Reiterates Conagra Brands (CAG) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.87% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Conagra Brands is $21.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.87% from its latest reported closing price of $19.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Conagra Brands is 12,600MM, an increase of 10.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95, a decrease of 10.65% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conagra Brands. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAG is 0.15%, an increase of 17.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 516,459K shares. The put/call ratio of CAG is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,396K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,103K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 30.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,550K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,261K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 30.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,870K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,676K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 30.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,414K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,860K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 93.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,685K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,914K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 29.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.