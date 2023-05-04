RBC Capital Reiterates Cognizant Technology Solutions - (CTSH) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Cognizant Technology Solutions - (NASDAQ:CTSH) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions - is 66.48. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.91% from its latest reported closing price of 58.88.

The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions - is 20,630MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSH is 0.35%, an increase of 10.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 554,111K shares. The put/call ratio of CTSH is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 20,344K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,106K shares, representing a decrease of 18.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,858K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,049K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 17,358K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,255K shares, representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 8.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,628K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,447K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 6.98% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,310K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,417K shares, representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 22.21% over the last quarter.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Its unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.

