RBC Capital Reiterates Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.84% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is 71.63. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.84% from its latest reported closing price of 62.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is 642MM, an increase of 9.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

Cogent Communications Holdings Declares $0.94 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.92 per share.

At the current share price of $62.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.63%, the lowest has been 2.94%, and the highest has been 7.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOI is 0.24%, an increase of 17.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 45,790K shares. The put/call ratio of CCOI is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,166K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 2,108K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 25,860.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,809K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,345K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 47.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,313K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Cogent Communications Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 209 markets across 47 countries.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.