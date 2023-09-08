RBC Capital Reiterates Clearwater Paper (CLW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Paper is 42.84. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.37% from its latest reported closing price of 35.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Paper is 2,175MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Paper. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLW is 0.07%, a decrease of 23.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 16,953K shares. The put/call ratio of CLW is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,063K shares representing 12.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 10.05% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,275K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 7.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,192K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 524K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 44.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 176.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 486K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearwater Paper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.