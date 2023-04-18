RBC Capital Reiterates CLARIVATE (CLVT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of CLARIVATE (NYSE:CLVT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CLARIVATE is $12.85. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 42.48% from its latest reported closing price of $9.02.

The projected annual revenue for CLARIVATE is $2,663MM, an increase of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMVAX - Goldman Sachs Small holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 2,805K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

TRSGX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Growth Allocation Fund holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 20.97% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Blended Mid Cap Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 182K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 40.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 49.58% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 7.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLARIVATE. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVT is 0.35%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 646,659K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Clarivate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company's bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

