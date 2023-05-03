RBC Capital Reiterates CF Industries Holdings (CF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CF Industries Holdings is 97.44. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.57% from its latest reported closing price of 74.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CF Industries Holdings is 10,100MM, a decrease of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1704 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Industries Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CF is 0.39%, an increase of 7.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 206,223K shares. The put/call ratio of CF is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,144K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,790K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 10.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,962K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,945K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 18.01% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,570K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,588K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,544K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 20.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,535K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 18.12% over the last quarter.

CF Industries Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, emissions abatement, fertilizer, and other industrial applications. The company operates manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient, and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Its 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving its strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world's most advantaged hydrogen and nitrogen platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value.

See all CF Industries Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.