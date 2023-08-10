RBC Capital Reiterates Callon Petroleum (CPE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Callon Petroleum is 47.32. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 25.55% from its latest reported closing price of 37.69.

The projected annual revenue for Callon Petroleum is 2,804MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callon Petroleum. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPE is 0.18%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 57,935K shares. The put/call ratio of CPE is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 5,833K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,729K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 13.78% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,042K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844K shares, representing a decrease of 39.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 11.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,915K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 14.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,613K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Background Information

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

