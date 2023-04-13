RBC Capital Reiterates Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is $43.08. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.32% from its latest reported closing price of $34.65.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is $11,997MM, a decrease of 16.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Declares $0.38 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $34.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.44%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 8.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Colony Group holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,343K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 34.39% over the last quarter.

Logan Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIP is 0.56%, an increase of 39.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.34% to 297,368K shares. The put/call ratio of BIP is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, a Canadian corporation.

