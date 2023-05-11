RBC Capital Reiterates Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - (BAM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - (NYSE:BAM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - is 36.91. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.23% from its latest reported closing price of 32.31.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - is 4,700MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd -. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAM is 0.32%, a decrease of 50.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.42% to 291,703K shares. The put/call ratio of BAM is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 32,584K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,337K shares, representing a decrease of 300.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 83.01% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 22,158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,914K shares, representing a decrease of 337.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 85.40% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 12,894K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,244K shares, representing a decrease of 382.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 85.67% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 12,399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,455K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 38.79% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 8,354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,008K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Background Information

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

